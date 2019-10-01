TODAY |

UFC boss says if Israel Adesanya wins title, he'll 'fight hard' to defend it in NZ

If Israel Adesanya had it his way, he'd be fighting Robert Whittaker to become the UFC's undisputed middleweight champion in New Zealand.

That's the message UFC boss Dana White says he got from the Nigerian-born Kiwi fighter, anyway.

"He was just pushing me on it," White told 1 NEWS.

"He was saying it would be way bigger over [in New Zealand], more fans would turn out and this is where the fight should be.

"He was pushing real hard for this fight to be in New Zealand."

The campaigning didn't work, though, with Adesanya and Whittaker facing off at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne later this week as the headline act of UFC 243.

However, if Adesanya wins the October 6 fight, White admits he'll be ready for another earful from the new champ.

"If he wins the belt, I guarantee he's going to want to defend it in New Zealand."

Adesanya enters Sunday's fight with a 17-0 career line in mixed martial arts while Whittaker is 20-4 but holds an eight-win streak.

Source: 1 NEWS
