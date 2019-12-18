TODAY |

Tyson Fury wants to take up Anthony Joshua's offer to spar as he builds up for Wilder rematch

Source:  1 NEWS

Tyson Fury wants to take up Anthony Joshua’s offer to spar with him as he prepares for a February rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. Source: Photosport

The Brit and the American will face each other again on February 22 after fighting out a thrilling draw last December where Fury made a remarkable recovery to beat the count after a 12th round knockdown.

"I would love to have you in camp, work out for this fight and give Deontay Wilder a proper beating," Fury posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

"I hope you mean it, as I'd love to have you in training camp with me. When I do beat Wilder I will fight you AJ, no problem."

Joshua beat Andy Ruiz Jr this month in their rematch to reclaim the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles.

He made the offer as he said the 31-year-old would be more likely to agree to fight him at a later date.

"I think honestly he might beat Wilder next time," Joshua told Sky Sports News.

"I think Fury would fight me quicker than Wilder would, so if that's the case I want him to win. Imagine that fight on British soil.

"If Tyson needs me, I'll go out and spar with him to get him ready for Wilder."

Fury left trainer Ben Davison to team up with Javan 'Sugar' Hill earlier this month.

