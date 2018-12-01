TODAY |

Tyson Fury v Joseph Parker gains steam after WBC heavyweight rematch with Deontay Wilder scrapped

1 NEWS / Associated Press
A WBC heavyweight title rematch between champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is off for now.

The two fought to a draw in December and were negotiating a rematch but WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said today he received confirmation from Fury that the challenger would look elsewhere for his next bout.

"Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury is officially not happening next," Sulaiman tweeted.

"The WBC Boxing has received communications as our process, and while WBC Champion Wilder confirmed its willingness to fight the rematch, Fury will take on another fight with expectations to do rematch at a later date."

Wilder is now expected to take on Dominic Breazeale, who is the next mandatory WBC challenger.

Meanwhile, it is not yet known who Fury will look to tee up a fight with but Kiwi Heavyweight and former WBO champion Joseph Parker had his name thrown in the mix yesterday - a fight his promoter David Higgins says they would take.

Parker was named on a shortlist by ESPN as Fury's next potential opponent after the Kiwi and his team failed to agree to terms of a fight with Dereck Chisora last week.

Anthony Joshua, who holds the other major heavyweight belts, will take on Jarrell Miller in June in New York.

Additional reporting from the Associated Press

Boxers Deontay Wilder, left, and Tyson Fury exchange words as they face each other at a news conference in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. The pair are slated to fight Saturday night for Wilder's WBC heavyweight title. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Boxers Deontay Wilder, left, and Tyson Fury exchanged words as they faced each other at a news conference on Thursday. Source: Associated Press
