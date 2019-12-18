Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua 'must happen in 2020', says Eddie Hearn

A heavyweight title unification super fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could take place by the end of 2020, promoter Eddie Hearns says.

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. Source: Photosport

IBF, WBO and WBA title holder Joshua has confirmed that his next fight will be against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev on June 20.

Along the same lines, Fury will square off for a third time against American Deontay Wilder in July, the former WBC champion exercising his rematch clause to attempt to win back his belt lost late last month.

With both fights likely to take place in mid 2020, Joshua's promoter and Matchroom boss Hearn has his sights locked on the end of 2020 to see the two English contenders look to unify the division.

Speaking to Sky Sports UK, Hearn outlined Joshua's camp's intentions to add the WBC belt - currently held by Fury - to his collection.

The only stumbling block would be either Fury or Joshua losing their next fight against Wilder or Pulev respectively.

"Now our intention, and conversations are ongoing, is to finalise the Fury vs Joshua fight for December of this year," Hearn says.

"There's no reason not to get that contracted now, subject to both guys winning in the summer.

"The undisputed fight must happen in 2020."