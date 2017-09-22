 

Tyson Fury reveals he's a 'time-traveller', tells interviewer he's 'seen' himself knock out Anthony Joshua in the future

Tyson Fury has made two bold claims in a recent interview about his talents - and claiming an easy knockout win over current world champion Anthony Joshua isn't even the craziest of the two.

Kevin Barry drew an applause for Fury after he paid tribute to the heavyweight fighter.

Fury, known for his antics in and outside the ring as the self-proclaimed Gypsy King, has revealed in an interview with the Sunday Times he has special powers.

"I will let you into a secret. I'm a time-traveller," he said.

"I can travel in time. It's a gift I was born with. I can go backwards and forwards. I've seen the future and it's very bright."

When asked if he'd travelled through time to the fight all British fans were dying to see, him against Joshua, he was quick to respond with confidence.

"Yes, I have.

"It would be telling, but I'll give you this much: I win the fight and in incredible fashion. It's actually one of my easiest contests. I put him down with an overhead right with the knuckles down. He gets up and I bombard him with punches. He gets up again but the third time I knock him out."

Fury will have to get through 39-year-old Sefer Seferi to implement his certain future, with the former IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion scheduled to fight for the first time in two and half years on June 9.

"It's going to be an exciting ride. I hope everyone enjoys it. Sit back, put on your seat-belts and relax. We're going all the way to the stars, again."

