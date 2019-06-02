Tyson Fury mocks Anthony Joshua following shock Andy Ruiz Jr defeat - 'I'd never show my face in public ever again'

After firstly offering kind words, Tyson Fury has taken aim at fellow Brit Anthony Joshua following his shock heavyweight pounding by Andy Ruiz Jr on Sunday.

Ruiz stunned the sporting world by defeating Joshua via seventh round TKO at Madison Square Garden in New York, to claim the WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight titles.

Joshua and Fury have had a testy relationship over the years, but in the wake of Sunday's defeat, the Gypsy King kept wise counsel and backed Joshua to bounce back.

Not anymore.

In an interview with ESPN Radio, Fury took aim.

"Can you imagine? You're built like an Adonis, you're six foot six [inches], you're ripped, carved in stone, and a little fat guy who has eaten every Snickers and Mars bar in the whole of California comes in there and bladders you all over? What a disgrace."

"If that was me, I'd never show my face in public ever again."

Andy Ruiz Jr becomes the new heavyweight WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF boxing champion after a TKO seventh round win over Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in New York. Source: Associated Press