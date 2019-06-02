TODAY |

Tyson Fury mocks Anthony Joshua following shock Andy Ruiz Jr defeat - 'I'd never show my face in public ever again'

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Boxing

After firstly offering kind words, Tyson Fury has taken aim at fellow Brit Anthony Joshua following his shock heavyweight pounding by Andy Ruiz Jr on Sunday.

Ruiz stunned the sporting world by defeating Joshua via seventh round TKO at Madison Square Garden in New York, to claim the WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight titles.

Joshua and Fury have had a testy relationship over the years, but in the wake of Sunday's defeat, the Gypsy King kept wise counsel and backed Joshua to bounce back.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The 29-year-old said his family made about US$10,000 after betting on him to beat Anthony Joshua. Source: ABC

    Not anymore.

    In an interview with ESPN Radio, Fury took aim.

    The controversial 'Gypsy King' apologised to Wilder after his unification fight with IBF, WBA and WBO champ Anthony Joshua fell through.

    "Can you imagine? You're built like an Adonis, you're six foot six [inches], you're ripped, carved in stone, and a little fat guy who has eaten every Snickers and Mars bar in the whole of California comes in there and bladders you all over? What a disgrace."

    "If that was me, I'd never show my face in public ever again."

    Andy Ruiz Jr becomes the new heavyweight WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF boxing champion after a TKO seventh round win over Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in New York.
    Andy Ruiz Jr becomes the new heavyweight WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF boxing champion after a TKO seventh round win over Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in New York. Source: Associated Press

    Fury's next fight is against German Tom Schwarz on June 16, as he continues to battle back to the top of the division after being stripped of his world title three years ago.

    Andy Ruiz, right, punches Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Andy Ruiz Jr knocks out Anthony Joshua in the seventh round to become the new heavyweight boxing champion of the world in New York. Source: Associated Press
    More From
    Other Sport
    Boxing
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:55
    Holt asked the departing NZR boss who was the best All Black he'd seen - his reply was a zinger.
    Breakfast crew in stitches at Steve Tew's cheeky comment about Hayley Holt's ex-boyfriend Richie McCaw
    2
    The rugby star has been laying low as backlash has grown over his Instagram meme.
    Israel Folau lodges unfair dismissal claim - 'No Australian of any faith should be fired for practising their religion'
    3
    Williamson looked out for certain until replays showed Mushfiqur Rahim got too excited with the dismissal.
    Bangladesh wicketkeeper's game-changing howler gives Williamson, Black Caps lifeline in chaotic World Cup clash
    4
    Israel Folau's little brother John quits Waratahs
    5
    Cricket World Cup reporter Guy Heveldt has all the latest Black Caps action.
    Cricket World Cup diary: You can breathe again, the Black Caps are two-from-two
    MORE FROM
    Other Sport
    MORE
    Andy Ruiz, right, punches Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

    Anthony Joshua's promoter says rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr to take place at end of year
    FILE - In this April 13, 2018, file photo, South Africa's Caster Semenya celebrates after winning the woman's 800m final at Carrara Stadium during the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia. Semenya's lawyers say the Swiss supreme court has ordered track's governing body to suspend its testosterone regulations. The lawyers say Monday's, June 3, 2019, ruling allows Semenya to compete unrestricted in all female events. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

    IAAF vow to continue fight against Caster Semenya, other female athletes with high testosterone levels
    1 NEWS

    Eddie Hearn denies rumours Anthony Joshua was 'badly' hurt in sparring before Andy Ruiz Jr fight
    Andy Ruiz knocks down Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019, in New York. Ruiz won in the seventh round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

    'He wasn't a true champion' - Deontay Wilder taunts Anthony Joshua after shock Ruiz defeat