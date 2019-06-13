TODAY |

Tyson Fury drops trainer two months out from likely heavyweight title rematch with Deontay Wilder

Source:  Associated Press

Tyson Fury has changed trainers two months before his likely heavyweight rematch with WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

Tyson Fury.

Fury split with Ben Davison after two years and will team up with Javan “Sugar” Hill, the nephew of the late trainer Emmanuel Steward.

Fury, who previously worked with Steward out of the Kronk gym in Detroit, used social media to post a picture of them both — along with Hill and former world champion Andy Lee — with the caption: “Getting the old team back up and running.”

The 31-year-old Fury fought to a draw with Wilder in Los Angeles last December. They are expected to fight again in February, although the bout has not been officially announced.

Davison helped Fury recover from mental health and addiction issues that affected him after beating Wladimir Klitschko to become world heavyweight champion in 2015.

“Tyson and myself had to both make decisions for our careers, which resulted in our working relationship coming to an end,” Davison wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

