Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder rematch confirmed for February in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury’s rematch with Deontay Wilder has been confirmed for February 22 in Las Vegas.

Deontay Wilder, left, and Tyson Fury before their first fight. Source: Associated Press

Their first fight in December 2018 ended in a draw, with Fury being knocked down twice, including once in the last round where he somehow beat the count.

"It's on! Feb. 22 at MGM Grand Garden Arena, watch me knock out Deontay Wilder AKA The Big Dosser," Fury tweeted today.

"There's no more ducking and diving. The date has been set, and the 'Bomb Squad' is about to be securely detonated and the real champion crowned as the world watches on for the most anticipated fight in years," he said in a statement.

"This is unfinished business for me, but come February 22, this dosser will finally get what's coming to him, and I can't wait!"

Wilder responded on Twitter, writing "After February 22nd there will be no more unanswered questions.”