TODAY |

Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder rematch confirmed for February in Las Vegas

Source:  1 NEWS

Tyson Fury’s rematch with Deontay Wilder has been confirmed for February 22 in Las Vegas.

Deontay Wilder, left, and Tyson Fury before their first fight. Source: Associated Press

Their first fight in December 2018 ended in a draw, with Fury being knocked down twice, including once in the last round where he somehow beat the count.

"It's on! Feb. 22 at MGM Grand Garden Arena, watch me knock out Deontay Wilder AKA The Big Dosser," Fury tweeted today.

"There's no more ducking and diving. The date has been set, and the 'Bomb Squad' is about to be securely detonated and the real champion crowned as the world watches on for the most anticipated fight in years," he said in a statement.

"This is unfinished business for me, but come February 22, this dosser will finally get what's coming to him, and I can't wait!"

Wilder responded on Twitter, writing "After February 22nd there will be no more unanswered questions.”

"I will finish what I started, and this time Tyson Fury will not be getting up off that canvas so quickly. I've proven myself time and time again and I will do it again in February."

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
LIVE: New Zealand skittled for 148, Australia don't enforce the follow on
2
'It's just staggering' - Brendon McCullum accuses NZ of rolling over in Boxing Day Test
3
Steven Adams shares adorable pre-match moment with young Thunder fan
4
Raptor scores all-time 'own bucket' as Toronto slump to defeat against Celtics
5
Australian captain Tim Paine admits to concerns about DRS after sledging Ross Taylor over his reprieve
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
02:39

Kiwi jockey James McDonald celebrates becoming youngest inductee into NZ Racing Hall of Fame

'Non traditional' - Skiing great Lindsey Vonn asks hockey star boyfriend PK Subban to marry her on Christmas

'I've just had a blast' - Kiwi surf athlete returns home for Christmas after colossal 2019
01:42

Kiwi mountain biker Anton Cooper sets sights on vital 2020 season