Tyson Fury 'definitely' fighting in December with opponent yet to be decided

Associated Press

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury plans to fight in London on Dec. 5 against an opponent yet to be determined.

Tyson Fury knocks down Deontay Wilder in the fifth. Source: Getty

"I'd just like to announce I'm definitely fighting December the 5th in London. Opponent to be announced very, very soon," Fury said in a video message on his social media accounts on Saturday.

Fury and his co-promoter Frank Warren recently expressed doubt that a third fight with American Deontay Wilder would happen in 2020.

Fury claimed the WBC belt off Wilder with a seventh-round stoppage in February, after their draw in 2018.

The 32-year-old Fury announced in June he had agreed to a two-fight deal with Anthony Joshua, the WBA and IBF champ. The sides said the first unification bout could take place in 2021 in an all-British showdown.

Joshua is scheduled to fight Kubrat Pulev on Dec. 12 at the O2 Arena in London. The fight was postponed from June because of the pandemic.


