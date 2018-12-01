Tyson Fury boldly claims he'll deliver second round KO in rematch with Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury received a hero's welcome as he arrived at the MGM Grand to kick off fight week ahead of Saturday's huge WBC heavyweight title rematch with Deontay Wilder.



Deontay Wilder, left, and Tyson Fury before their first fight. Source: Associated Press

The Mancunian's reception was rapturous compared to champion Wilder's, with fans from both sides of the Atlantic cheering and applauding his entrance.



Fury, decked out in a typically colourful bespoke suit bearing hundreds of motifs featuring his own face - was in confident mood.



"I'm very happy so many people have turned out for this event," he said.



Grabbing the microphone, the Gypsy King roared: "Who's ready for a war?



"Let's go! I've done everything correctly in training camp, I've been over here for 10 weeks and I feel on fire.



"I'm ready for anything they chuck at me. I cannot wait for Saturday. This is the biggest fight of the last 50 years in the heavyweight division with two men putting it on the line.



"The fans will be the winners because we both have a lot to lose. It's going to be an entertaining fight.

