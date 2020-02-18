Tyson Fury becomes a dad for the sixth time

Tyson Fury has become a father for the sixth time.
The 32-year-old professional boxer and his wife Paris have welcomed their sixth child together, after Paris gave birth to a baby girl named Athena today NZ time.
Tyson confirmed the news in a social media post which read: "Please can everyone pray for my baby girl who was born this morning. Athena Fury born 8/8/21. (sic)”
Athena marks the sixth baby for the couple – who married in 2009 – and is a little sister to Venezuela, 11, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, four, Valencia, three, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, 18 months.
Tyson revealed he and Paris were expecting another child in February, when he said the couple felt “blessed” to be expanding their family again.