TODAY |

Tyson Fury becomes a dad for the sixth time

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Tyson Fury has become a father for the sixth time.

Boxer Tyson Fury poses for a portrait in Las Vegas. Source: Associated Press

The 32-year-old professional boxer and his wife Paris have welcomed their sixth child together, after Paris gave birth to a baby girl named Athena today NZ time.

Tyson confirmed the news in a social media post which read: "Please can everyone pray for my baby girl who was born this morning. Athena Fury born 8/8/21. (sic)”

Athena marks the sixth baby for the couple – who married in 2009 – and is a little sister to Venezuela, 11, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, four, Valencia, three, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, 18 months.

Tyson revealed he and Paris were expecting another child in February, when he said the couple felt “blessed” to be expanding their family again.

Other Sport
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:11
French runner knocks drinks from table during scorching Olympic marathon
2
Smith reveals why he didn't lead out ABs in 100th Test
3
Dame Val Adams tears up talking about her late mum
4
Auckland NRL Grand Final a 'hard ask', says Jacinda Ardern
5
Lisa Carrington's proud parents 'very humbled' after daughter's Olympic win
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Olympic Games like no other come to a close in Tokyo

NZ 13th in Tokyo medal table, Carrington beats 174 nations

Dame Val 'humbled' to carry NZ flag in closing ceremony

IOC gives itself more power to remove sports from Games