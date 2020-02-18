Tyson Fury becomes a dad for the sixth time

Tyson Fury has become a father for the sixth time.

Boxer Tyson Fury poses for a portrait in Las Vegas. Source: Associated Press

The 32-year-old professional boxer and his wife Paris have welcomed their sixth child together, after Paris gave birth to a baby girl named Athena today NZ time.

Tyson confirmed the news in a social media post which read: "Please can everyone pray for my baby girl who was born this morning. Athena Fury born 8/8/21. (sic)”

Athena marks the sixth baby for the couple – who married in 2009 – and is a little sister to Venezuela, 11, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, four, Valencia, three, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, 18 months.