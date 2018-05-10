 

Tyson Fury announces comeback fight after two-and-a-half year absence

Associated Press

Tyson Fury will launch his comeback against 39-year-old Albanian Sefer Seferi, his promoter Frank Warren announced overnight.

The former IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion finally returns to the ring at the Manchester Arena on June 9 after an absence of more than 2 1/2 years, and in Seferi fights an opponent who is a career cruiserweight.

The former heavyweight champion says the words of fellow heavyweight boxer Wilder inspired his return to the ring.
Seferi has lost only once, at heavyweight against Manuel Charr in September 2016, and he has been significantly more active than Fury, fighting four times since Fury defeated Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

He represents the type of opponent Fury and his new promoter Warren have targeted since next month's date was confirmed.

Seferi is expected to be durable without posing a significant threat, giving the 29-year-old Fury the chance to shed some of the ring-rust that will have accumulated over the course of their scheduled 10 rounds. He will also be his first opponent since working with new trainer Ben Davison following his split from uncle Peter Fury.

Tyson Fury and Warren plan for him to fight at least twice more before the conclusion of 2018, in an attempt to continue to build the stamina he has worked on since gaining and losing so much weight while he struggled with depression.

