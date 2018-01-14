Tyler Campbell catches Tasman napping with sneaky steal and runaway try as Waikato win men's sevens national title

Waikato have been crowned the men's sevens national champions after defeating Tasman 21-17 in today's final in Rotorua.

The try of the match came in the final minute of the first half when Tyler Campbell made a sensational steal.

He caught the Tasman defenders off guard, sprinting away untouched down the touch-line to score in the right hand corner.

Tasman trailed 14-5 at the break against Waikato.

The men in blue however had the last say in the match with Tone Ng Shiu charging over to score a consolation try.