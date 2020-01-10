TODAY |

Two-year-old left with permanent brain damage after tragic baseball accident

Source:  1 NEWS

A toddler has been left with brain damage, after being struck by a foul ball in a Major League Baseball match between the Chicago Cubs and the Houston Astros last June.

The two-year-old girl suffered a fractured skull, after being struck by a stray hit from Chicago's Albert Amora.

In a statement, the family's lawyer revealed the extent of her injuries from the accident.

"She remains subject to seizures and is on medication and will be, perhaps, for the rest of her life. That may or may not be resolved," the family's lawyer revealed.

The toddler was hit by a foul ball in June last year, and now the extent of her injuries has been revealed. Source: SKY

Visibly distraught at the time of the accident, Amora offered the family what he could.

"As soon as I hit it, the first person I locked eyes on was her," he said.

"God willing I'll be able to have a relationship with this little girl for the rest of my life, but just prayers right now.

"I'm speechless and lost for words."

