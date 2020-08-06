TODAY |

Two-time World Series champion Manny Ramirez to debut for Sydney after snubbing Tuatara

Source:  AAP

Manny Ramirez — yes, that Manny Ramirez — is back in baseball Down Under.

Manny Ramirez. Source: Getty

The now 48-year-old former Boston Red Sox legend and 12-time Major League Baseball all-star is scheduled to begin the season on Thursday for the Sydney Blue Sox in the Australian Baseball League.

Sydney manager Shane Barclay said the two-time World Series winner’s preparation for the season — his team opens the season against the defending champion Melbourne Aces — could not be faulted.

“We knew there’d be a Manny show but it’s been a pleasure,” Barclay said Wednesday. “The buy-in from him (Ramirez) has been magnificent and just watching him swing a bat, you’re going ‘there’s no way this guy is 48’.

“He’s an incredible athlete. He’s legit and here to play and bought in in every way. He’s going to hit some long balls this season.”

Ramirez, who was the World Series MVP when the Red Sox broke their 86-year title drought in 2004, has played in the American minor leagues, as well as in China and Japan, since his MLB career ended.

In 2009, Ramirez was suspended for 50 games for violating baseball’s drug policy. In 2011, Ramirez was informed by MLB of another violation of its drug policy and a 100-game suspension but he later appealed and the ban was reduced to 50 games.

Ramirez has been joined in Sydney by New York Yankees hitting coach Rachel Balkovec on an off-season assignment. Balkovec is the first woman to perform that role in the MLB.

Injuries hit Sydney hard at the end of last season as they missed the playoffs, winning just five of their last 22 games.

“The culture that has been created this year is five steps up (on last season),” Barclay said. “It doesn’t win you an ABL trophy but it gives us the foundation we need to be knocking on the door most years. We’re a new club.”

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Black Caps captain Kane Williamson welcomes first child into the world
2
Watch: Mark Hunt launches punch at Paul Gallen during fiery weigh-in
3
Drone pilots risk America’s Cup cancellation if they fly around Auckland waterfront on race days
4
UFC star Israel Adesanya suggests to PM that counsellors be made available at all Covid hotels
5
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's children attempt Māori haka at gathering
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
07:04

Grant Dalton expects America's Cup teams to bring 'A game' to this week's racing

NRL great Paul Gallen promises to end UFC star Mark Hunt's career in long-awaited bout

MLB's Cleveland Indians to change controversial moniker after 105 years - report
02:01

Luna Rossa's youngest sailor hoping to surpass father in pursuit of America's Cup glory