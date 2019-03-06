TODAY |

Two-time Olympic rowing champion Hamish Bond returning to the water after cycling stint

Abby Wilson
1 NEWS Sport Reporter
1 NEWS
Two-time New Zealand rowing Olympic gold medal winner turned Commonwealth Games cyclist Hamish Bond is returning to the water.

1 NEWS can reveal the 33-year-old who recently turned his cycling attention from the road to the track has now decided to get back in the boat and focus on preparing for next year's Tokyo Olympics.

"Certainly walking away from a job that's half done was the hardest part about it," said Bond.

"Cycling New Zealand have been really supportive and really good, the coaches, the athletes couldn't be anymore opening and encouraging in my transition and I really appreciate that."

1 NEWS’ Abby Wilson spoke exclusively to the double gold medallist. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Bond told 1 NEWS he wants to be part of the men's rowing eight going forward, a boat with a strong history in this country.

New Zealand won gold in the eight at the Munich Olympics in 1972.

"It is all about the eight for me, it’s the blue ribbon event in rowing and it’s something that Eric and I often spoke about doing," Bond said.

"And because we had our own personal conquest to get through individually, there was never an opportunity there to make it happen."

Before stepping away from rowing Bond and Eric Murray were unbeaten in the pair in 69 elite events, winning gold at the London and Rio Olympics.

Murray has confirmed to 1 NEWS he’s also been approached about a return to the water.

Bond says he feels he would be able to make the most impact in the eight.

"I see it as an opportunity that Tokyo Olympics could be my last chance to compete on that stage and the eight is where I feel as though I can have the most effect," Bond told 1 NEWS.

"It is the biggest challenge and I am here to see if I can help make it successful."

Rowing New Zealand will be holding its trials on Lake Karapiro at the beginning of next month, ahead of this year's world cups and world championships.

The 33-year-old told 1 NEWS he has switched his focus from cycling to rowing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Source: 1 NEWS
