Two drivers knocked out after being flung from their carts in wild harness racing crash in Cambridge

Two drivers were knocked unconscious after a brutal crash that forced the abandonment of a harness race in Cambridge last night.

The race was abandoned after the crash which left four of the drivers injured. Source: TAB Trackside

Four drivers were injured in the abandoned race eight after one of the leading horses, Im A Denny Too, spooked around the first turn.

In the crash, two of the drivers, Jay Abernethy and Matthew White, were flung from their carts and knocked out.

Abernethy, wearing black with a gold star, suffered a broken wrist and possible broken shoulder while White, who is flung to the outside of the track in the video, suffered a brain bleed, concussion and a possible broken hip.

Todd Macfarlane, in white and blue dots, was concussed and broke his wrist while David Butcher suffered bruising.

None of the horses were injured.

An investigation was held into the crash found that no driver or horse was solely responsible.

