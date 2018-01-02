 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Two coaches fired, one retired as NFL's notorious 'Black Monday' rolls around once again

share

Source:

Associated Press

The Lions and Bears showed their coaches the door. Bruce Arians of the Cardinals found it himself. And Vance Joseph of the Broncos remained gainfully employed despite enduring the sort of season that doesn't go down well in Denver.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians is hugged by quarterback Drew Stanton (5) after Seattle Seahawks kicker Blair Walsh missed a field goal at the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians is hugged by quarterback Drew Stanton.

Source: Associated Press

What is traditionally the NFL's biggest day for firings, "Black Monday," started with a flurry when Detroit canned Jim Caldwell and Chicago did the same to John Fox, both before noon.

"Today is the tough part of our results-oriented business," said Fox, whose team went 14-34 and finished last in all three of his seasons in Chicago.

He and Caldwell, who went 36-28 in four seasons but didn't win a playoff game, joined Jack Del Rio of the Raiders and Chuck Pagano of the Colts, whose owners didn't even wait until the calendar turned, choosing to sack them after their games Sunday.

But that was it.

Arians, who has been dealing with health problems, including a bout with kidney cancer, announced he was leaving Arizona, though that was widely expected.

In a teary news conference, the 65-year-old Arians called his stay in Arizona, which included 49 victories over five seasons "a great ride." Sporting his trademark cap and toying with his grey goatee, Arians said an eye opener came over the summer when his wife told him his son, Jake, was soon to turn 40.

"It hit me like a ton of bricks, that I missed all that time," Arians said. "That's the culture. I probably wouldn't change anything."

Joseph, a rookie head coach who oversaw a 5-11 season that included an eight-game losing streak, was on the hot seat. But his boss, John Elway, slept on it and decided to keep Joseph and not begin a search for the team's fourth coach in five years.

"We believe in Vance as our head coach," Elway tweeted . "Together, we'll put in the work to improve in all areas and win in 2018."

The Marvin Lewis situation in Cincinnati — well, it's complicated. Lewis completed his 15th season with the Bengals, and conventional wisdom held that he might not be asked to return. He met with owner Mike Brown on Monday, but no conclusions were reached. Lewis said the decision was more complicated than management simply asking him back, and that the owner and the front office need to be on the same page.

The five vacancies (six counting the Giants, who fired Bob McAdoo earlier in December) naturally triggered a flurry of speculation about which assistant coaches might be moving on to take over the teams.

Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks confirmed that the Colts, Lions and Giants had asked him to interview. Patriots coordinators Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia were, as usual, on a number of lists, and Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was considered one of New York's top candidates.

Maybe most intriguing was the prospect of Jon Gruden leaving the broadcasting booth and returning to the Raiders. ESPN reported that Raiders owner Mark Davis was trying to lure Gruden back to the sideline with an offer that could include an ownership stake.

In Houston, Texans general manager Rick Smith said he would leave the team for at least a year while his wife, Tiffany, fights breast cancer. There had been speculation that coach Bill O'Brien might lose his job, though it appeared O'Brien would stay on. Smith dismissed the notion that he and O'Brien don't get along, saying they have a great working relationship.

"We continue to do that and that's another reason why this is a decision that I can make," Smith said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

2
14th November 2017, O2 Arena, London, England; Nitto ATP Tennis Finals; Roger Federer (SWZ) returns backhand to Alexander Zverev Jr (GER)

Roger Federer admits Father Time finally catching up with current men's tennis stars

00:28
3
Taylor was millimetres off the double 12 he needed for the rare achievement.

Retiring legend Phil Taylor comes agonisingly close to historic nine-darter in World Dart Champs final

00:29
4
Cross, appearing in his first world championships, dismantled The Power 7-2 to claim the title.

Phil Taylor's fairytale swansong at world darts champs comes up short as legend loses to young underdog Rob Cross in final

00:29
5
Lauren Davies was humiliated by Sachia Vickery 6-1, 6-2.

ASB Classic delivers first upset as defending champion knocked out in first round by US qualifier

03:28
As the new year rolls around the new Government commits to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies. But will it be enough?

Dairies, petrol stations and liquor stores were robbed hundreds of times last year – will 2018 be any better?

As the new year rolls around the Government is committing to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies.

Wanaka.

Teens write essays in police station to avoid paying Wanaka New Year's Eve liquour ban fines

"We are not there to humiliate or judge them. We just want them to come away from New Year having done some thinking."

00:16
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm & Vines reveller shocked by negative reaction to her bare chest body art as video shows man grabbing her

The visitor from the US was grabbed at the Gisborne event as she walked through the crowds - bare-chested - except for body glitter.

00:52
Two fatalities in Tasman and Whangarei last night brought the number of deaths for 2017 to 380.

Funding boost for road safety improvements on Government's agenda for 2018

The 380 deaths on the roads in 2017 is unacceptable, says Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter.

00:29
Hundreds of thousands of revellers cheered the annual drop of a crystal ball in Times Square.

Watch: New York welcomes 2018 in sub-zero conditions

Hundreds of thousands of revellers cheered the annual drop of a crystal ball.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 