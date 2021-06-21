Two athletes test positive for Covid-19 in Olympic village

Two athletes living in the Olympic village have tested positive for Covid-19, the first to do so with the Tokyo Games opening on Friday.

A road at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village. Source: Associated Press

Organisers confirmed the positive tests today and both were listed as non-Japanese. No names were provided, however, Tokyo Olympics spokesperson Masa Takaya said they were both from the same country and the same sport, and part of the same group.

They had entered self-isolation in their rooms, as had the rest of their group. Meals would be brought to their rooms.

Organisers today also said another athlete had tested positive but this person was not residing in the Olympic village. This athlete was also identified as “non-Japanese.”

It comes after a Czech staff member, Olympic official and village worker were confirmed to have tested positive for the virus.

Despite the slow rise of cases, officials remained confident the strict measures in place would ensure there would be no widespread outbreak of the virus in the Olympic village.

Games delivery officer Hide Nakamura said "there is no perfection" at a press conference today in relation to containing the virus.

"There is the possibility something may happen, the important thing is to minimise the risk as much as possible."

Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi said each case meant immediate action.

"With all the measures that are in place, we keep the risk at an absolute minimal level."

Likewise, Olympic Games operations director Pierre Ducrey said the Olympic village was "the most controlled population in the world".

"We are very confident with this approach and that [the virus] won't spread."

Organisers say since July 1, 55 people linked to the Olympics have reported positive tests. This accounting does include athletes or others who may have arrived for training camps but are not yet under the “jurisdiction” of the organizing committee.

The Olympic village on Tokyo Bay will house 11,000 Olympic athletes and thousands of other support staff.

Tokyo recorded 1,410 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the highest in six months. It was the 28th straight day that cases were higher than seven days previous.

The Olympics will open on Friday under a state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures. The emergency order lasts until August 22. The Olympics close on August 8.