Two America's Cup challengers cleared to enter New Zealand

America's Cup challenging syndicates American Magic and INEOS Team UK will be allowed to enter New Zealand, the Government today has announced today.

The two challengers have been granted the ability to travel to New Zealand, where they can begin to prepare for the 2021 challenge in Auckland.

Previously, both challengers had made their frustrations and worries be known over the uncertainty around their arrivals, US based American Magic already having shipped their boat to New Zealand.

However, today's announcement confirmed that both syndicates can travel, expected to be based in New Zealand for up to 10 months.

American Magic will bring a total of 102 workers and 104 family members to New Zealand. INEOS will bring 86 workers and 128 family members and a nanny.