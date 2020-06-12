TODAY |

Two America's Cup challengers cleared to enter New Zealand

Source:  1 NEWS

America's Cup challenging syndicates American Magic and INEOS Team UK will be allowed to enter New Zealand, the Government today has announced today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Covid-19 pandemic had prevented the Cup challengers entering the country earlier. Source: 1 NEWS

The two challengers have been granted the ability to travel to New Zealand, where they can begin to prepare for the 2021 challenge in Auckland.

Previously, both challengers had made their frustrations and worries be known over the uncertainty around their arrivals, US based American Magic already having shipped their boat to New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

American Magic and Ineos have applied to have some of their sailing teams enter the country soon, despite the borders being shut. Source: 1 NEWS

However, today's announcement confirmed that both syndicates can travel, expected to be based in New Zealand for up to 10 months.

American Magic will bring a total of 102 workers and 104 family members to New Zealand. INEOS will bring 86 workers and 128 family members and a nanny.

The America's Cup challenger series is currently scheduled to begin on March 6, 2021.

Other Sport
Americas Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:49
Two America's Cup challengers cleared to enter New Zealand
2
Why Beauden Barrett won't wear 10 for the Blues against Hurricanes
3
NRL commentator Phil Gould unloads on Warriors, saying club should be NRL’s strongest after 25 years
4
The kiss that could see Benji Marshall out of NRL contention
5
Prince William, Arsenal team up as FA Cup tackles mental health
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
02:49

Joseph Parker all for Fury-Wilder title fight in NZ - 'I'd love to be on that undercard'
01:24

Champion harness racing driver set for miraculous return after heart stopped mid-race six months ago

Auckland's Eden Park considered as venue for Fury v Wilder heavyweight boxing bout, 1 NEWS understands

Top athletes allegedly hushed-up suspected doping with payoffs to corrupt administrators, Paris court hears