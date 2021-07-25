Twigg cruises into rowing semis while Parry misses out

New Zealand rower Emma Twigg has cruised through to the semi-finals of the women's single sculls, as she begins to eye her first Olympic podium.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 34-year-old shot clear of the pack in the opening half of her quarter-final, taking a six second lead into the final thousand metres.

Her lead only extended, shocking the commentators as she pulled further and further away from her competitors.

Twigg crossed the line first in a time of 7:54.96, over seven seconds ahead of her closest rival.

Fourth at London 2012 and Rio 2016, Twigg firmly has her sights set on a podium finish this time around, and looked as strong as anyone in the field this afternoon.

Emma Twigg dominated her quarter-final race in the women's single sculls in Tokyo. Source: Photosport

Twigg moves onto the semi-finals tomorrow as the second-fastest qualifier.

However, Twigg was the only success of the day for New Zealand's rowing team.

Fellow single sculler Jordan Parry missed out on the men's semi-finals, narrowly finishing fourth in his quarter-final.

The women's quad were also unable to advance to the final, finishing third in their repechage.