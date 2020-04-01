TODAY |

TVNZ's Andrew Saville 'thinks outside the square' to prove sport news still happening - with mixed results

Source:  1 NEWS

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the sporting world to a grinding halt in recent weeks, leaving reporters such as 1 NEWS sports presenter Andrew Saville with not much left to do.

The 1 NEWS Sport presenter hasn't had a lot on his plate but he wanted to prove there is still sports news in the world. Source: Breakfast

Or so you thought.

Saville appeared on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning to prove to his colleagues there is still sporting news taking place in the world, although some of the yarns he discovered while "thinking outside the square" left fellow presenter Jenny May-Clarkson scratching her head.

Watch the full video above to see what Saville was able to discover.

