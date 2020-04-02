TVNZ's Andrew Saville scours weird and wacky sporting news amid coronavirus lockdown

After his success at presenting some sporting news yesterday despite the coronavirus pandemic, 1 NEWS Sport presenter Andrew Saville was back by popular demand this morning with some more highlights and questionable Tai Chi.
Saville appeared on TVNZ1's Breakfast for a second-straight morning today with more sports clips at the ready and even some star power up his sleeve.
The TVNZ presenter showed off a Kiwi teaching US comedian Kevin Hart table tennis as well as former All Black Carlos Spencer nailing a pair of insane trickshots.
There was also youthful wood cutting and Jimmy Wong was back with another downright bizarre Tai Chi move to boot.
