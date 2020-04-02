TODAY |

TVNZ's Andrew Saville scours weird and wacky sporting news amid coronavirus lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

After his success at presenting some sporting news yesterday despite the coronavirus pandemic, 1 NEWS Sport presenter Andrew Saville was back by popular demand this morning with some more highlights and questionable Tai Chi.

The 1 NEWS Sport presenter was back by popular demand with some more highlights at the ready. Source: Breakfast

Saville appeared on TVNZ1's Breakfast for a second-straight morning today with more sports clips at the ready and even some star power up his sleeve.

The TVNZ presenter showed off a Kiwi teaching US comedian Kevin Hart table tennis as well as former All Black Carlos Spencer nailing a pair of insane trickshots.

There was also youthful wood cutting and Jimmy Wong was back with another downright bizarre Tai Chi move to boot.

Watch the video above to see what Saville roped together today.

