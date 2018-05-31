TVNZ secures exclusive broadcast rights to 2021 America's Cup

TVNZ has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the next America's Cup in 2021.

Team New Zealand lifting America's Cup Source: 1 NEWS

That means coverage of Team New Zealand's defence of the Auld Mug will be live and free to air on TV and across TVNZ's online platforms.

As part of the agreement, Newstalk ZB and Radio Sport will deliver radio coverage of the event.

As well as the 36th America's Cup in March 2021, TVNZ's coverage will include the America’s Cup World Series in 2019 and 2020, the Christmas Race 2020, followed by the Prada Cup challenger series in early 2021.

TVNZ’s Chief Executive Kevin Kenrick said there will be extensive coverage on TVNZ 1, DUKE, TVNZ OnDemand and 1 NEWS NOW.

"The event returning to TVNZ brings to mind Peter Montgomery’s iconic TV commentary – 'The America’s Cup is now New Zealand’s Cup' – because it brings the whole country together and as a nation we’re really invested in the team’s success," Mr Kenrick said.

"We’re going to push the boat out to make our coverage accessible to the biggest audiences so everyone feels part of the action."

Head of Emirates Team New Zealand Grant Dalton was delighted TVNZ's involvement would maximise the number of Kiwis who will see the racing.