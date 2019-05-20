Tuke and Burling win 49er European championship

Sailing’s 49er European championship has been taken out by Peter Burling and Blair Tuke in Weymouth, England.

The pair began the final day with a 17-point lead but fell to 22nd due to light wind. They moved up to take a ninth finish ending the championship with a nine-point overall lead on Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell of Britain.

"There was quite a lot of wind at the start so we are pretty tired but really stoked to come away with the win from the European championships," Tuke said.

It comes a day after Kiwi Andy Maloney won silver at the Finn European championships.

Of the 49erFX, Alex Maloney and Molly Meech came forth overall.

Maloney said there were improvements to be made.

"One of those is probably our consistency.