TODAY |

Tuke and Burling win 49er European championship

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Sailing

Sailing’s 49er European championship has been taken out by Peter Burling and Blair Tuke in Weymouth, England.

The pair began the final day with a 17-point lead but fell to 22nd due to light wind. They moved up to take a ninth finish ending the championship with a nine-point overall lead on Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell of Britain.

"There was quite a lot of wind at the start so we are pretty tired but really stoked to come away with the win from the European championships," Tuke said.

It comes a day after Kiwi Andy Maloney won silver at the Finn European championships.

Of the 49erFX, Alex Maloney and Molly Meech came forth overall.

Maloney said there were improvements to be made.

"One of those is probably our consistency.

"We scored some really great results but also had some shockers during the event, so there are a few areas we can really fine tune." 

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke.
Peter Burling and Blair Tuke. Source: Yachting NZ -Lloyd Images
More From
Other Sport
Sailing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:41
Steve Hansen said Folau will be a big loss for the Wallabies ahead of the Rugby World Cup.
'It's disappointing for Australia' - All Blacks coach on Israel Folau's axing
2
The northern All Blacks were in camp today with Ben Smith and Owen Franks also at training this morning.
Watch: SBW, Retallick, Dane Coles power through All Blacks training session at Kevin Mealamu's gym
3
Bragging rights are on the line as the two school’s face off in their traditional annual rugby fixture.
Watch: Auckland Grammar and King's College square off in 1st XV showdown, perform stirring hakas
4
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Israel Folau of Australia celebrates with Will Genia of Australia after scoring their first try during the Quilter International match between England and Australia at Twickenham Stadium on November 24, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
'He's got feelings, he's got emotion' - Wallabies star Will Genia feels for axed teammate Israel Folau
5
It took Wilder just two minutes and 17 seconds to defend his WBC heavyweight title.
Watch: Deontay Wilder knocks out Dominic Breazeale with devastating right hand, wins via first round KO
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
01:04
The Kiwi athletes were all recognised for their sporting achievements at Government House in Auckland.

Dan Carter, Lydia Ko, Barbara Kendall and Glenn Ashby receive honours at investiture ceremony
1 NEWS

Aussie rules player swoops in to save pitch-invading toddler from getting nailed by player
1 NEWS

Joelle King warms up for British Open with crushing victory at Manchester event
00:21
The Irish fighter had been charged with strong-armed robbery and a misdemeanour after a run-in with a fan.

Cell phone smashing charges against UFC star Conor McGregor dropped