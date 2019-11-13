Tuatara tease that MLB greats could play for club if ABL season goes ahead

The Tuatara have teased that MLB greats could turn out for the Auckland baseball club if the ABL season is played this summer amid the global pandemic.
The club tweeted that “someone in the top 50 career home run leaders and a former Cy Young winner” are among players interested in coming to Auckland.
The Cy Young is awarded to the best pitcher in a season in each of the two leagues in Major League Baseball.
“What if I told you some of the biggest names in the sport were keen to play for the Tuatara this season? We need this Covid-19 situation under control, folks,” the club wrote on its Twitter account earlier.
The Auckland club qualified for the playoffs in their inaugural season last summer after finishing top of the northeast division.