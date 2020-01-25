TODAY |

Tuatara fielder fearlessly charges into fence for catch as Auckland secure maiden ABL playoff spot

Source:  1 NEWS

The Auckland Tuatara have reached the ABL playoffs for the first time on the back of one of the season’s great plays from right fielder Kris Richards.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kris Richards robbed a Bandits batter of a home run as the Tuatara beat Brisbane on the back of a two-hit shutout from pitcher Josh Collmenter. Source: SKY

The Tuatara beat defending champions Brisbane Bandits 1-0 tonight, with Richards pulling off a spectacular catch at right field to rob David Sutherland of a home run.

Video of the play shows a fearless Richards crash into the temporary wall as he makes the catch, knocking the fencing back at North Harbour Stadium.

The playoff-sealing win came off the back of a two-hit shutout from former MLB pitcher Josh Collmenter.

The emotion of the campaign clear as the Tuatara players and management celebrated with fans.

Manager Steven Mitz was in tears with the Auckland club’s campaign a tribute to American player Ryan Costello, who died on the eve of the season late last year.

“This is so special for our team, for this country, the city of Auckland, and for the ABL, for what we’ve been able to do, it just builds out league,” Mintz said.

“Josh Collmenter, he had the weight of a country and he just,” Mintz said before trailing off.

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
'Four-eyed ****' – Ben Stokes swears at fan against South Africa
2
'Means everything' - Dame Valerie Adams qualifies for Olympics just two throws into comeback after 20 months out
3
Jimmy Neesham retired hurt in NZA win after reverse sweep gone wrong
4
Blues down Hurricanes by a point in nine-try Super Rugby pre-season clash
5
Tauranga man who reinvented himself as horse breeder after winning $10m Lotto draw ready to race
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:30

Lawn bowler pulls off 'ridiculous, outrageous' shot during World Indoor Championships match
00:33

Boxing NZ says nine Olympic hopefuls in limbo in Thailand after coronavirus outbreak

Kiwi boxers' Olympic hopes up in the air after qualifying event cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

Robert Whittaker pulled out of UFC fight to donate bone marrow to sick daughter - report