Tuatara fielder fearlessly charges into fence for catch as Auckland secure maiden ABL playoff spot

The Auckland Tuatara have reached the ABL playoffs for the first time on the back of one of the season’s great plays from right fielder Kris Richards.

The Tuatara beat defending champions Brisbane Bandits 1-0 tonight, with Richards pulling off a spectacular catch at right field to rob David Sutherland of a home run.

Video of the play shows a fearless Richards crash into the temporary wall as he makes the catch, knocking the fencing back at North Harbour Stadium.

The playoff-sealing win came off the back of a two-hit shutout from former MLB pitcher Josh Collmenter.

The emotion of the campaign clear as the Tuatara players and management celebrated with fans.

Manager Steven Mitz was in tears with the Auckland club’s campaign a tribute to American player Ryan Costello, who died on the eve of the season late last year.

“This is so special for our team, for this country, the city of Auckland, and for the ABL, for what we’ve been able to do, it just builds out league,” Mintz said.