TODAY |

Tuatara catcher hits monster homer before Auckland side hang on for nervy win

Source:  1 NEWS

The Tuatara held on to win a thriller 9-8 over Geelong Korea at North Harbour Stadium to remain first place in the ABL’s Northeast Division.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Auckland scored nine runs in two innings with catcher Sebastian Nooij hitting a huge homer to left centre field before hanging on to beat Geelong Korea 9-8. Source: SKY

In the second game of the series, the home side scored nine runs in two innings with catcher Sebastian Nooij driving in three runs with a huge homer to left centre field.

Geelong Korea would come roaring back into the clash as they pulled within a run.

Kiwi pitcher Elliot Johnstone relieved the starter Junya Michihara and picked up the win as the New Zealand side prevailed by a run.

Game three starts tonight at 7pm.

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:57
Toronto Wolfpack blown away by 'training freak' Sonny Bill Williams
2
LIVE: New Zealand bowl Australia out for 454 in third Test at the SCG
3
Tuatara catcher hits monster homer before Auckland side hang on for nervy win
4
Ian Foster tipped to struggle as All Blacks coach in 2020
5
Serena Williams touches down in Auckland ahead of ASB Classic return
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
03:37

2019 in review: Five unforgettable moments from the sporting year

Clemson to face LSU for national title despite Ohio State wide receiver's spectacular catch

NHL rookie has surgery to repair artery and wrist tendons severed by skate

Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder rematch confirmed for February in Las Vegas