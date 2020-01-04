Tuatara catcher hits monster homer before Auckland side hang on for nervy win

The Tuatara held on to win a thriller 9-8 over Geelong Korea at North Harbour Stadium to remain first place in the ABL’s Northeast Division.

In the second game of the series, the home side scored nine runs in two innings with catcher Sebastian Nooij driving in three runs with a huge homer to left centre field.

Geelong Korea would come roaring back into the clash as they pulled within a run.

Kiwi pitcher Elliot Johnstone relieved the starter Junya Michihara and picked up the win as the New Zealand side prevailed by a run.