Tuatara and Diamondblacks pitcher Elliot Johnstone signs MLB deal with New York Mets

New Zealand Diamondblacks pitcher Elliot Johnstone has signed a professional contract with the New York Mets this afternoon.

Auckland Tuatara pitcher Elliot Johnstone. Source: Photosport

The right-hander signed his contract with the Mets in a sentimental moment in front of friends and family at the Pakuranga Rugby Club — next to the fields he learned to play the game at with the Howick Pakuranga Baseball Club.

Johnstone shot to prominence after being named the Australian Baseball League Rookie of the Year for the 2019-20 season while playing for the Auckland Tuatara and was close to a deal that off-season with some MLB clubs, but the offers dried up with the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, with MLB now back in full swing, Johnston will join Kyle Glogoski (Philadelphia Phillies) and Ben Thompson (Atlanta Braves) as Kiwi pitchers currently playing in the minor leagues.

“I am very grateful to the New York Mets for the opportunity that they have given me and I will do everything I can to succeed,” Johnstone said.

“It has been a life-long dream of mine to play professional baseball and it is surreal to think all these years of hard work have led to this moment.

“I want to thank my partner Rayner, my mum and dad, brothers and the rest of my family, the Howick Hawks, Auckland Tuatara and Baseball New Zealand for all the help over the years that have led to me living out my dream.”

Mets scout Conor Brooks was responsible for signing Johnstone after receiving a glowing endorsement from former Mets player DJ Carrasco, who coached the 22-year-old both for the Tuatara and Diamondblacks.

“I think Elliot has a strong head on his shoulders. He is a mature kid with a good physical build,” Brooks said.

“He has somewhat of a unique delivery that creates deception and he has natural late life on all his pitches.

“There is a lot to work with and he should be able to help us very soon.”