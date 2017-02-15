 

Troubled Olympian Grant Hackett reportedly found 'alive and sober'

AAP

Troubled Olympian Grant Hackett has been found "alive and sober" on the Gold Coast, according to his father Neville.

Grant Hackett of Australia catches his breath after competing in the men's 200 metre freestyle during day two of the 2016 Australian Swimming Championships.

Grant Hackett of Australia catches his breath after competing in the men's 200 metre freestyle during day two of the 2016 Australian Swimming Championships.

Hackett, who was reported missing by his father earlier this afternoon, made contact with police late in the day.

"Grant's been found alive and sober," Mr Hackett said outside the family's Mermaid Waters home. "He's spoken to police."

Mr Hackett said he still wasn't sure where his son was, a day after he was arrested for being aggressive and abusive at the family home.

He previously ran into trouble on a flight from Adelaide to Melbourne last April where he abused a fellow passenger.
"He's actually hiding because he's very, very embarrassed about all this."

Friends and family of the 36-year-old had been searching for him after he was last seen at 7.30am at a Gold Coast hotel today before he missed an appointment with his lawyer.

He previously ran into trouble on a flight from Adelaide to Melbourne last April where he abused a fellow passenger.

Former Olympic swimming great Grant Hackett arrested again

1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America's Cup.

He previously ran into trouble on a flight from Adelaide to Melbourne last April where he abused a fellow passenger.

Westbrook scored 38 points and notched up his 27th triple double of the season as Oklahoma beat the Knicks 116-105.

Team NZ's CEO Grant Dalton says a lot of their opposition have doubts about the new innovations they have made with their yacht.

