Troubled Olympian Grant Hackett reportedly found 'alive and sober'

Troubled Olympian Grant Hackett has been found "alive and sober" on the Gold Coast, according to his father Neville.

Grant Hackett of Australia catches his breath after competing in the men's 200 metre freestyle during day two of the 2016 Australian Swimming Championships. Source: Getty

Hackett, who was reported missing by his father earlier this afternoon, made contact with police late in the day.

"Grant's been found alive and sober," Mr Hackett said outside the family's Mermaid Waters home. "He's spoken to police."

Mr Hackett said he still wasn't sure where his son was, a day after he was arrested for being aggressive and abusive at the family home.

"He's actually hiding because he's very, very embarrassed about all this."