TODAY |

Trio of Aussie fighters added to Auckland UFC fight card

Source:  AAP

Australian UFC stalwarts Jake Matthews and Tyson Pedro are among the first fighters announced to appear on a Fight Night card in Auckland.

Dan Hooker at UFC 243 in Melbourne. Source: Photosport

In-form New Zealander Dan "The Hangman" Hooker will fight American Paul Felder in the main event at Spark Arena on February 23.

Hooker, who beat American Al Iaquinta on the UFC 243 card last month headlined by the Robert Whittaker- Israel Adesanya fight, has won six of his past seven contests.

He is ranked seventh, one place below Felder.

Sydneysider Pedro, who has dropped out of the light heavyweight rankings after losing three of his past four and being inactive for a year due to injury, meets Brazilian Vinicius 'Mamute' Moreira

Victorian welterweight Matthews, who has won four of his past five bouts, clashes with Norwegian prospect Emil 'Valhalla' Meek.

The other Australian booked for the card is another Melburnian, heavyweight Ben 'Combat' Sosoli, who will take on Brazilian Marcos Rogerio 'Pezao' de Lima,

Sosoli made his UFC debut last month against former NFL player Greg Hardy who was initially declared a unanimous points winner of their three-round bout.

However, the result was changed to a no-contest after Hardy's unapproved use of an inhaler between the second and third rounds.

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Pakistan cricket stars eat dinner with Indian taxi driver in Australia after he refuses to let them pay for fare
2
Black Caps youngster Glenn Phillips dismissively reverses six as he smashes 156 in Auckland win
3
Ben Stokes proud and respectful of his Māori heritage as he jokes 'I can’t say where the Māori is'
4
Mum calls for rugby officials who humiliated her 11-year-old over his size to apologise
5
Peter FitzSimons analyses Israel Folau's $14m Wallabies captaincy claim - 'It just gets ever more absurd'
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:35

TVNZ to deliver 12 hours of free-to-air coverage daily at Tokyo Olympics, in partnership with Sky
00:18

Rising talent Hakaraia Wilson the title at World Kickboxing Network tournament
01:50

Blair Tuke, Peter Burling targeting gold at 49er World Champs in Auckland

Remains found in US believed to be UFC fighter's missing stepdaughter