Triathletes named for Tokyo, will contest new relay event

New Zealand has named four triathletes for this year’s Tokyo Olympics who will compete in individual races and a new relay event.

Nicole Van der kaay, Tayler Reid, Ainsley Thorpe and Hayden Wilde at the 2019 OTU Oceania Mixed Relay Championship. Source: Photosport

Nicole van der Kaay, Tayler Reid, Ainsley Thorpe and Hayden Wilde will represent New Zealand in Tokyo this year, the New Zealand Olympic Committee announced this morning.

“It is an absolute honour and privilege to be selected for the New Zealand Olympic team. It has been a dream for many, many years and it is now becoming a reality,” Wilde said.

Along with their individual races, the quartet will come together for an Olympic-first event known as the Mixed Team Relay.

The new format is four-person female and male relay race over a super sprint distance of 300m swim, 8km bike and a 2km run.

The individual race consists of a 1500m swim, 40km bike and 10km run.

Wilde, Reid and Thorpe were all part of the gold-winning U23 Mixed Team Relay Worlds in 2019.

Reid and van der Kaay also won Commonwealth Games bronze in the MTR event in 2018 on the Gold Coast.

