From traversing snowy peaks to volcanic slopes – meet the Kiwi skier who turned his Vanuatu holiday into an insane adventure film

Free ride skier Sam Smoothy is known to us for his feats on snow, however the Wanaka local is turning his talents to adventures on film.

His film "Sliding Fire" is playing at the New Zealand Mountain Film Festival this week.

The film that spurred from a surfing holiday to Vanuatu is opening up a new career door for the Wanaka local.

"Once we started working through it we thought, 'this is actually going to be a really awesome opportunity'," Smoothy said.

"[It's] like skiing a live, exploding volcano without snow."

Smoothy and a small four person film unit turned their adventure on Vanuatu's very active Mount Yasur volcano into an adventure film.

Smoothy described the skiing, as well as making a movie on a volcano, as challenging.

"We pretty much destroyed all our camera equipment - the ash was just in everything," he said.

"The focus rings were all grinding to a halt, the drones were falling out of the sky, nothing was working!"

Dealing with extreme locations is now turning into a job for Smoothy, an athlete who has spent six years on skiing's Freeride World Circuit.

With more than seventy films in the festival, Sliding Fire is one of many Kiwi offerings lifting the bar on adventure film making, festival director Mark Sedon said.

"The films we're seeing here are probably going to go around the world and show other film festivals what we can do here in New Zealand in the outdoors," he said.