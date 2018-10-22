 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Trans-Tasman boxing clash to give youth the chance to test themselves in the ring

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport

Boxing may not be the first choice of any given 11-year old, but for Taumaranui's Nikah Perez the chance to face off against Australian opposition could be life changing.

Established by 1998 world number three ranked amateur Regan Foley, the Anzac Super Series will see trans-Tasman fighters square off in the ring. Perez will find himself up against a 13-year old opponent from Queenslander.

The event aims to give young prospects a chance in the ring, hoping to see promising fighters get regular bouts under their belts.

"It's extremely valuable," Taumaranui Boxing Academy's Amy Perez says.

"This sort of opportunity for our youth is just really amazing.

"Giving them the opportunity to be able to not only compete, but compete against the Australians on this side of the ditch."

It won't just be young fighters on show though, with Commonwealth Games gold medallist David Nyika also on board, something that Perez says will only serve as an inspiration to the younger fighters.

"There's very limited opportunities being in such a rural isolated town but at the same time we make the most of what we've got."

"Boxing is one of the one's we've been able to bring under that umbrella and it's just grown from strength to strength."

Taumaranui's Nikah Perez will face off against an Australian opponent at the Anzac Super Series. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Black Caps' 2011 win over Australia included in list of suspected fixed matches, claims Al Jazeera
2
Blood-stained street after dozens brawl in wake of Tonga-Australia league match
3
As a tribute to retired teammate Nick Collison, the Kiwi star stole the show again.
Watch: Steven Adams videobombs reporter's live cross with invisible handshake
4
The Black Ferns Sevens claimed the title in Colorado with a 33-7 win over their hosts.
Watch: Portia Woodman tears USA apart with hat-trick as New Zealand claim World Sevens Series opener
5
'We're starting from scratch' - Kiwi shootout to decide Supercars title
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
1 NEWS

Watch: MLB star fined after cheap shot on first baseman in tense playoff series
18th January 2018, Alexandra Palace, London, England; 2018 Dafabet Masters, quarter-finals; Ronnie O’Sullivan reacting disappointingly after missing a chance to pocket the black ball

Ronnie O'Sullivan labels English Open snooker venue a 'hellhole' that smells of urine

01:59
Carter, an Olympic gold medallist, was the High Performance Sport Representative overseeing the sprint programme.

Exclusive: Hamish Carter handed confidential athlete feedback to Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden
01:45
Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

Damning review finds ‘dysfunctional culture’ within Cycling NZ’s high performance programme