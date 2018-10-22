Trans-Tasman boxing clash to give youth the chance to test themselves in the ring

Boxing may not be the first choice of any given 11-year old, but for Taumaranui's Nikah Perez the chance to face off against Australian opposition could be life changing.

Established by 1998 world number three ranked amateur Regan Foley, the Anzac Super Series will see trans-Tasman fighters square off in the ring. Perez will find himself up against a 13-year old opponent from Queenslander.

The event aims to give young prospects a chance in the ring, hoping to see promising fighters get regular bouts under their belts.

"It's extremely valuable," Taumaranui Boxing Academy's Amy Perez says.

"This sort of opportunity for our youth is just really amazing.

"Giving them the opportunity to be able to not only compete, but compete against the Australians on this side of the ditch."

It won't just be young fighters on show though, with Commonwealth Games gold medallist David Nyika also on board, something that Perez says will only serve as an inspiration to the younger fighters.

"There's very limited opportunities being in such a rural isolated town but at the same time we make the most of what we've got."