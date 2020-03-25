TODAY |

Training and chores on the agenda for weightlifter David Liti's lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

While many will be dreading the upcoming nationwide lockdown, weightlifter David Liti and coach Tina Ball are relishing the chance at one month of uninterrupted training.

Liti and coach Tina Ball will get ample training done over the next month.

As New Zealand goes into lockdown tonight to halt the spread of Covid-19, Liti and Ball have devised a new plan - despite this morning's postponement of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Liti's already qualified for the now 2021 Games, he and Ball moving their Auckland gym to their home ahead of the lockdown.

Home workouts the short-term solution for the Commonwealth Games gold medalist.

However, this morning's postponement of Tokyo 2020 hitting home for the pair.

"As much as I knew it was coming, I was still sad," Ball told 1 NEWS.

"I guess for us it's been that anchor, something that we've been driving for for a long time now."

Liti's parents are stuck in Tonga, who've closed their borders to international travel. Liti keeping busy with training and chores.

"Like more of what there's nothing to do in the house," Liti says.

"It's only two of us, there's nothing to do in the house."

Other Sport
Coronavirus Pandemic
Olympics
