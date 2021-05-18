Trainer says MMA fighter Fau Vake was waiting for taxi when he was critically assaulted

City Kickboxing trainer Mike Angove has revealed more details around the alleged assault on Fau Vake, saying the promising mixed martial arts fighter was waiting for a taxi when he was attacked.

Angove spoke to Newstalk ZB today to give an update on Vake after it was revealed yesterday the 25-year-old was left in a critical condition following an assault on Symonds Street in Auckland on Sunday morning.

Angove said Vake, a father of one, was on his way home when the incident happened around 3am.

"I think you should be able to be waiting for a taxi to go home after a night out without being set upon - or allegedly set upon - by a group of people," Angove said.

Angove said he had been with the Vake family in hospital until around midnight yesterday and that his friend was still fighting for his life.

"There's no change... and he's hanging on to life," Angove said.

Fau Vake sparring with Israel Adesanya at City Kickboxing. Source: Fau Vake / Instagram

Police have not described how Vake was injured but fellow City Kickboxing fighter and UFC champion Israel Adesanya put out a statement last night saying “coward punchers” needed to be punished harder for such acts.

“I am distraught. My gym brother may die because of the gutless actions of these men,” Adesanya said.

“In the past decade there have been numerous deaths from punches thrown when people are not looking.

“Given the massive publicity these crimes have received, no one is dumb enough to think there is not a serious risk of death.

“There is no excuse, it should be considered attempted murder or murder.”