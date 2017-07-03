Tour de France favourite Chris Froome among those wiped out in nasty crash

Germany's Marcel Kittel met expectations and won the second stage of the Tour de France with a commanding sprint finish this morning while three-time champion Chris Froome didn't lose any time despite falling to the pavement amid a mass crash on a wet corner.

Froome's Sky teammate Geraint Thomas held on to the leader's yellow jersey.

Froome was near the front of the peloton when a Katusha rider ahead of him lost control coming around a sharp turn with about 30 kilometers to go. The domino reaction also took down last year's runner-up, Romain Bardet.

Froome's shorts and several layers of skin were torn and he had to change bikes as three teammates paced him back to the peloton.

"Obviously it was a stressful day in the rain and with that tumble," Thomas said. "We all knew (Froome) was OK. It was just a matter of getting him back on."

Having won the opening time trial Saturday, Thomas remained five seconds ahead of Swiss rider Stefan Kueng in the overall standings.

With a 10-second bonus, Kittel moved up to third overall, six seconds behind Thomas.

Froome is sixth, 12 seconds behind.

"It was stressful. You kind of forget what the Tour is like," Thomas said. "The weather didn't help things at all."

For the race's first full road stage following Saturday's opening time trial, Kittel clocked slightly more than 4 1/2 hours over the mostly flat 203.5-kilometer (126-mile) leg from Duesseldorf, Germany to Liege.