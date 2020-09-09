Tour de France could backtrack on Covid-19 expulsion rules - reports

Four Tour de France teams, including New Zealander Jack Bauer's Mitchelton-Scott, are racing against more than just their rivals on the road as the threat of coronavirus restrictions loom.

Source: SKY

Should a team return two positive results in the space of seven days, the whole outfit will be excluded from the race.

However confusion has descended over the competition over the restrictions after reports there could be backtracking from organisers.

A source has told Reuters Tour de France officials could reset the day-count after talks with the French government.

Ineos-Grenadiers, the team of defending champion Egan Bernal, AG2R-La Mondiale, and Cofidis have all returned positive test results along with Bauer's Mitchelton-Scott.

Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme was among those to test positive.

Teams will be tested again next week and risk exclusion should they have another positive test on Sunday as things stand.