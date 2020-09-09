TODAY |

Tour de France could backtrack on Covid-19 expulsion rules - reports

Source:  1 NEWS

Four Tour de France teams, including New Zealander Jack Bauer's Mitchelton-Scott, are racing against more than just their rivals on the road as the threat of coronavirus restrictions loom.

Source: SKY

Should a team return two positive results in the space of seven days, the whole outfit will be excluded from the race.

However confusion has descended over the competition over the restrictions after reports there could be backtracking from organisers.

A source has told Reuters Tour de France officials could reset the day-count after talks with the French government.

Ineos-Grenadiers, the team of defending champion Egan Bernal, AG2R-La Mondiale, and Cofidis have all returned positive test results along with Bauer's Mitchelton-Scott.

Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme was among those to test positive.

Teams will be tested again next week and risk exclusion should they have another positive test on Sunday as things stand.

It adds to an already difficult Tour de France for Mitchelton-Scott, who yesterday lost their other New Zealand rider Sam Bewley with a broken wrist.

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:01
Auckland Tuatara offset recent loss of star power with signings of MLB trio
2
All Whites to face England at Wembley for the first time
3
Australia could 'pinch' Rugby Championship from NZ with 'superior' system - report
4
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck talks struggle of having to watch son crawl for first time over FaceTime from Aussie base
5
Serena Williams survives first set scare to make US Open semifinals
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
01:44

'I lost all motivation' - Olympian Tom Walsh says family support helped him through recent 'dark times'

Auckland Tuatara lose second star after Kiwi ace pitcher Kyle Glogoski joins ABL rival

Slovenian seizes Tour yellow jersey after narrowly avoiding falling in finish-line collision
02:16

Raelene Castle reveals death threats while Rugby Australia CEO – ‘I earned a lot of new battle scars’