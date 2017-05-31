'The toughest America's Cup to date' - Jimmy Spithill talks up strength of competition as Team NZ show their class

Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill has talked up his America's Cup rivals following another close day of qualification racing on Bermuda's Great Sound.

This year's America's Cup qualification has thrown up a number of shock results, including Swedish side Artemis picking up a win over Oracle, while Great Britain's Land Rover BAR surprisingly lost to France - a notion that hasn't caught Spithill off-guard.

"Coming into this competition, I said this was going to be the toughest America's Cup to date, my view hasn't changed on that," Spithill said.

"Everyone here has the resources, everyone here has the talent, and everyone's got the technology."