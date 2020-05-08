'Totally false' - Mike Tyson says he won't be fighting SBW

It seems a boxing fight between New Zealand sporting star Sonny Bill Williams and former heavyweight champion and so-called "baddest man on the planet" Mike Tyson won't be happening.

The Daily Mail yesterday claimed an offer was made to 53-year-old Tyson to take on the former All Blacks star in an exhibition boxing match in Australia.

Tyson has quashed the rumours in a now-deleted tweet in which he said the claim was "totally false".

Read more Sonny Bill Williams offered up as potential opponent for Mike Tyson comeback