TODAY |

'Totally false' - Mike Tyson says he won't be fighting SBW

Source:  1 NEWS

It seems a boxing fight between New Zealand sporting star Sonny Bill Williams and former heavyweight champion and so-called "baddest man on the planet" Mike Tyson won't be happening.

The Daily Mail yesterday claimed an offer was made to 53-year-old Tyson to take on the former All Blacks star in an exhibition boxing match in Australia.

Tyson has quashed the rumours in a now-deleted tweet in which he said the claim was "totally false".

Read more
Sonny Bill Williams offered up as potential opponent for Mike Tyson comeback

That may have been a good thing for former All Blacks and Kiwis star Williams, who for all his impressive athletic feats and decent record in the ring, may have more than met his match in Tyson, who recorded 44 knockouts in 50 wins. 

Other Sport
Boxing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
NZ Rugby could lay off half their staff after forecast $120 million revenue decline
2
Sonny Bill Williams offered up as potential opponent for Mike Tyson comeback
3
Crusaders bring in familiar face as first female fitness coach
4
League great says anti-vaxx players could 'derail' NRL's return
5
Kiwi sporting power couple keeping themselves busy in Covid-19 lockdown
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
02:02

Kiwi kicker a step closer to NFL dream with scholarship to top US college

Back from the dead, legendary racehorse Secretariat wins virtual Kentucky Derby
01:42

American college shutdown putting young Kiwi athletes' plans on hold
00:28

Australian Iain Murray takes over as America's Cup regatta director