'Totally false' - Mike Tyson says he won't be fighting SBW

It seems a boxing fight between New Zealand sporting star Sonny Bill Williams and former heavyweight champion and so-called "baddest man on the planet" Mike Tyson won't be happening.
The Daily Mail yesterday claimed an offer was made to 53-year-old Tyson to take on the former All Blacks star in an exhibition boxing match in Australia.
Tyson has quashed the rumours in a now-deleted tweet in which he said the claim was "totally false".
That may have been a good thing for former All Blacks and Kiwis star Williams, who for all his impressive athletic feats and decent record in the ring, may have more than met his match in Tyson, who recorded 44 knockouts in 50 wins.