Top sumo wrestler tests positive for Covid-19 days before grand tournament in Japan

Top-ranked sumo wrestler Hakuho has the coronavirus.

Hakuho took a Covid-19 test after losing his sense of smell, the Japan Sumo Association said today.

The 35-year-old Mongolian-born rikishi was preparing for the New Year Grand Tournament starting on Sunday in Tokyo.

The JSA did not elaborate on Hakuho's condition, and did not say whether the tournament will be postponed.

Hakuho has won a record 44 championships, and is the longest serving yokozuna (grand champion). He earned the promotion in 2007 and reportedly plans to retire after the Tokyo Olympics.