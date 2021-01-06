TODAY |

Top sumo wrestler tests positive for Covid-19 days before grand tournament in Japan

Source:  Associated Press

Top-ranked sumo wrestler Hakuho has the coronavirus.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hakuho tested positive for the virus after losing his sense of smell. Source: 1 NEWS

Hakuho took a Covid-19 test after losing his sense of smell, the Japan Sumo Association said today.

The 35-year-old Mongolian-born rikishi was preparing for the New Year Grand Tournament starting on Sunday in Tokyo.

The JSA did not elaborate on Hakuho's condition, and did not say whether the tournament will be postponed.

Hakuho has won a record 44 championships, and is the longest serving yokozuna (grand champion). He earned the promotion in 2007 and reportedly plans to retire after the Tokyo Olympics.

New virus cases have been surging in Japan for several weeks, and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has been asked to impose a state of emergency for Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures.

Other Sport
Asia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
On top of the world: Black Caps claim No.1 Test ranking for first time with series sweep over Pakistan
2
All Black Brodie Retallick recovers personal Instagram account after comical discussion with hacker
3
Kiwi motorsport legend slams inaction after holiday road toll more than double last year's
4
Kyle Jamieson sends bails flying to claim first 10-wicket haul, as NZ close in on victory over Pakistan
5
Mitchell Pearce's captaincy at Knights under threat after texting scandal that led to cancelled wedding
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

China's Hebei province sees first cases of Covid-19 in six months

Border worker tests negative for Covid-19 after causing lockdown at Hamilton District Court

Grammy Awards rescheduled to March after surge of Covid-19 cases in LA

Australia brings forward rollout of Covid-19 vaccine