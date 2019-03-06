Top Irish coach Graham Shaw appointed new coach of beleaguered Black Sticks women

The Black Sticks women have found their replacement for departed coach Mark Hager with Hockey New Zealand announcing Ireland mentor Graham Shaw is taking over.

Shaw heads to the New Zealand side after taking the Irish women from 16th in world to their current ranking of eighth, thanks largely due to their stunning run at last year's World Cup where they reached the final.

"It is an absolute honour to be named as head coach of the New Zealand women, a team I have admired and respected for many years," the former 151-cap player said in a written statement.

He is not available for interview.

This morning's appointment comes after Hager resigned from the role in January while an independent review into the team's environment was taking place.

The review found 24 of the 33 interviewed players had concerns about a "negative environment". Hager has since joined Great Britain as their coach following his departure.

Hockey NZ board member Shane Collins said he hopes everyone can move forward now with Shaw in charge.