Top female paddlers battle it out for spot on Olympic boat

The top five female paddlers in the country were battling it out this morning for the coveted four seats in the K4 boat headed to the Tokyo Olympics.

Lisa Carrington, Caitlin Ryan, Kayla Imrie, Alicia Hoskin and Teneale Hatton were missing from this weekend's national canoe sprint championships, instead completing Olympic trials in a corner of Lake Pupuke on Auckland's North Shore.

The athletes took part in a series of seat races today, their only audience the odd windsurfer and sporadic birdlife.

Aimee Fisher, who paddled in the boat at the Rio Games, withdrew from contention late last year following a falling out with the national sporting body.

