'For too long we were ignored' - 141 survivors of sexual abuse by former US gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar stand united at ESPY awards

Associated Press

The women who spoke out against the abuse by Larry Nassar stood together in a powerful and solemn closing to the show highlighting the past year's top US athletes and moments in sports.

Gymnast Aly Raisman, one of Larry Nasssar's victims, delivered a powerful speech.
Gymnast Aly Raisman, softball player Tiffany Thomas Lopez and gymnast Sarah Klein, who said she was Nassar's first victim 30 years ago, took turns speaking at the ESPYs today.

Klein chided the US Olympic Committee, USA Gymnastics and Michigan State for placing "money and medals above the safety of child athletes."

Olympic snowboarding champion Chloe Kim won a leading three ESPYs, including best female athlete, while Alex Ovechkin claimed best male athlete.

Kim had tears in her eyes as she listened to the Arthur Ashe recipients.

"We must start caring about children's safety more than we care about adults' reputations," Klein said. "If we can just give one person the courage to use their voice, this is worth it."

Raisman added, "For too long we were ignored. It could have been avoided. All we needed was one adult to have the integrity to stand between us and Larry Nassar."

The audience gave the group a prolonged standing ovation and remained on its feet while the women spoke.

"What a powerful stage up here," host Danica Patrick said before signing off.

