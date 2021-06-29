Tongan lifter gets Olympic spot alongside Hubbard after 'emotional' week

A 21-year-old aspiring to become Tonga's first ever Olympic weightlifter found herself at the centre of a social media storm when it was thought that her spot was taken by transgender Kiwi Laurel Hubbard.

Kuinini Manumu'a. Source: 1 NEWS

Kuinini Manumu'a grew up in Tonga but now lives in the United States and despite claiming a junior world championship medal under the American flag, is now looking to make history for her roots.

Manumu’a is now competing under the Tongan flag, inspired by her home nation’s history-making rugby league team, and has been working towards the Olympics for the last three years at her home in San Francisco with her sister.

But that goal hit a snag last week when she failed to qualify for Tokyo with UK newspaper The Guardian reporting Hubbard's spot would have otherwise gone to Manumu'a.

“Deep inside, it's been very emotional for me, just ups and downs,” Manamu’a said.

Six-time Olympian and Britain's first black female gold medalist Tessa Sanderson was one of many figures to weigh in, saying Manamu’a was “kicked out of her first Olympics in her own women’s event because she’s born a full 100 per cent women”.

Sanderson’s comments and others added fuel to what is already a hotly-debated topic, sparking protests outside New Zealand house in London.

Top weightlifting figures told 1 NEWS they believe the protesting played a part in the International Weightlifting Federation's decision to hand Manumu'a one of eight wildcard spots.