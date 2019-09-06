TODAY |

Tom Walsh wins fifth-straight meet with best throw of 2021

Source:  1 NEWS

Tom Walsh appears to be ramping up for the Olympics after winning his fifth-consecutive competition this morning with his best throw of the year so far.

Tom Walsh (file picture). Source: Photosport

Walsh threw 22.22m to win the Hungarian Grand Prix in Bundapest, beating Croatia's Filip Mihaljevic by almost half a metre to win gold.

The throw is an improvement on his previous best from last month in the US which was a 22.00m effort.

Walsh told 1 NEWS last month when he threw the 22.00m effort he believes he has much more to offer ahead of Tokyo.

"The big thing for me over the next five weeks is to actually be kind to myself about training, about some of the reflections and stuff... no one is going to be harder on myself than me and sometimes that's great but sometimes it's also my biggest enemy," Walsh told 1 NEWS.

Part of that mindset comes from his hunger for Olympic gold after earning bronze in Rio in 2016.

"It's one piece of jewellery I'm missing," he told 1 NEWS.

"I'm not going to get second and I've shown in the past three to four years I'm the top, or one of the top guys to stake my claim and go forward and have a chance of winning."

Walsh still has some way to go to catch American favourite Ryan Crouser though who threw a world record toss of 23.37m at the US Olympic trials last month.

The Olympic men's shot put final is on August 5.

