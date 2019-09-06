Tom Walsh wins Diamond League shot put event, boosting Olympic medal hopes

Tom Walsh's Olympic medal hopes have been given a major boost after the Kiwi shot-putter won the Doha Diamond League event overnight.

Tom Walsh (file picture). Source: Photosport

Walsh threw 21.63 on his final throw to secure a convincing 74cm victory. His throw was a centimetre longer than his throw two weeks ago that earned him a fourth place finish in Arizona.

However, Walsh benefited from the event format in Doha, which saw him win a throw-off between the top three putters, including Serbia's Armin Sinancevic, who had earlier posted the longest throw of the day at 21.88m.

The Serb fouled out in the throw-off and finished in third place.