Tom Walsh takes one throw to win Diamond League Paris shot put title

Kiwi shot putter Tom Walsh has produced his best throw of the year, taking victory at the Diamond League meet in Paris.

Less than a year out from the Tokyo Olympics, reigning world champion Walsh threw a colossal 22.44m from his first attempt to claim his first silverware of 2019.

Walsh backed up his first throw with 22.10m on his second, 22.21 on his third and 22.31 to finish.

American Joe Kovacs would finish second, throwing 22.11m - the only other competitor to pass the 22m mark, while Brazil's Darlan Romani completed the podium with 21.56m.