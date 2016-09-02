Tom Walsh sounds Commonwealth Games warning with monster throw at Porritt Classic

Tom Walsh has fired a warning shot to his international rivals with a giant heave to win a domestic meet in Hamilton.

NZ shot putter Tom Walsh. Source: Getty

World champion Walsh hurled the shot put 21.87m and produced a series of other impressive distances at the Porritt Classic.

It is a considerable outcome for the 25-year-old, who is still in buildup mode ahead of his title defence at the indoor world championships in Birmingham next month, followed by the Commonwealth Games.

The distance is only just short of his world championship-winning 22.03m in London six months ago. His personal best of 22.21m was achieved a year before that.

It well and truly eclipsed a 21.14m best at his season-opening event in Hastings two weeks ago.

Walsh also achieved 21.44m and 21.33m during his six-throw series on Saturday.

It was an up-close lesson for two promising New Zealand shot putters, Ryan Ballantyne (18.84m) and Nick Palmer (18.04m), who filled out the podium.