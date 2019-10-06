Tom Walsh misses defending shot-put world champion title by one-centimetre, despite gargantuan effort in Qatar

Tom Walsh has come agonisingly close to creating history, falling one centimetre short of defending his crown as the best shot-putter in the world at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Looking to defend his world outdoor title won in London two years ago, Walsh's shot-put final efforts got off to the ideal start, throwing 22.90m with his first effort.

Walsh's first attempt meant he rocketed to the top of the leaderboard, surpassing American rival Ryan Crouser, who had led the way with his first attempt registering 22.36m.

That 22.90m throw saw Walsh temporarily clock the fourth best effort in the history of shot put, the Kiwi's new personal best.

The current shot-put world record sits at 23.12m, set by American Randy Barnes back in 1990.

Crouser would threaten to topple Walsh, managing 22.71m to solidify his chance of second place, Walsh's second, third and fourth attempts all foul throws.

However, American Joe Kovacs would produce an almighty effort to take gold away from Walsh, throwing a stunning 22.91m - once centimetre further than the Kiwi to take first place, and set a new competition record for the second time today.

Crouser's final effort also registered at 22.90m - surpassing Walsh into second place due to the Kiwi's numerous foul throws.

Fellow Kiwi Jacko Gill would manage seventh meanwhile, his final and best effort registering at 21.45m.